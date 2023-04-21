Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile attack, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Vyshhorod, near Kyiv, Ukraine, November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile attack, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Vyshhorod, near Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 23, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia strikes Kyiv with drones after 25-day lull

AFP, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with drones overnight in the first such attack for almost a month, city officials said Friday, adding that there were no casualties.

“After a 25-day lull, the capital of Ukraine suffered another air attack from the enemy,” Kyiv’s military administration said on Telegram messenger.

Russia launched up to 12 Iranian Shahed attack drones from the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine and eight of them were destroyed, Ukraine’s air force said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Air raid sirens rang out briefly in the capital on Thursday evening.

There were drone attacks on two other regions.

In central western Vinnytsia, drones hit a critical infrastructure installation causing a fire but no casualties, governor Sergiy Borzov said on Telegram.

In the central Poltava region, a drone attack early Friday also hit civilian infrastructure and caused a fire with no reported casualties, the head of the region’s military administration, Dmytro Lunin, said.

Read more:

Advertisement

Russia warplane accidentally fires into Belgorod near Ukraine, injuring three

Ukraine servicemen accused of treason over unauthorized mission

Switzerland blacklists Russia’s Wagner group

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size