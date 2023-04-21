Theme
FILE - In this file photo taken on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles roll in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in Moscow, Russia. Russia and the United States exchanged documents Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021, to extend the New START nuclear treaty, their last remaining arms control pact, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin readout of a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin said they voiced satisfaction with the move. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
Russia warns of new arms race, strategic stability vacuum

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned on Friday of an “uncontrollable” arms race and said Moscow needed to build up its tactical missile capabilities including in its Kaliningrad territory that borders Poland and Lithuania, the RIA news agency said.

It quoted the ministry as saying a “vacuum” could arise in strategic stability once the New START treaty - the last nuclear arms control pact between Russia and the United States - expires in 2026. Russia announced in February that it was suspending the agreement.

