Russia warns of new arms race, strategic stability vacuum

Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned on Friday of an “uncontrollable” arms race and said Moscow needed to build up its tactical missile capabilities including in its Kaliningrad territory that borders Poland and Lithuania, the RIA news agency said.

It quoted the ministry as saying a “vacuum” could arise in strategic stability once the New START treaty - the last nuclear arms control pact between Russia and the United States - expires in 2026. Russia announced in February that it was suspending the agreement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Putin discusses OPEC+ deal in call with Saudi Crown Prince, Kremlin says

Britain sanctions five Russians linked to jailing of Putin critic Kara-Murza

Russia not planning new Ukraine mobilization drive: Kremlin