UK lawmaker Alex Chalk replaces Raab as justice minister

British lawmaker Alex Chalk was named justice minister following Dominic Raab’s resignation earlier on Friday, the government said.

Raab, who held the posts of deputy prime minister and justice minister, resigned following a report into claims he bullied colleagues.

Chalk, 46, previously served in the Ministry of Defense as Minister for Defense Procurement - a post he had held since Rishi Sunak became prime minister in October.

Chalk served as a lawyer for 14 years before becoming a lawmaker in 2015.

He specialized in counter-terrorism, homicide and serious fraud cases before entering politics.

