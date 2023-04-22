Theme
This handout photo released by telegram channel of Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov shows the side damaged apartments building near the crater after an explosion in Belgorod, Russia, Friday, April 21, 2023. A large explosion hit Belgorod late Thursday, and the Defense Ministry said one of its Su-34 warplanes accidentally discharged ammunition over the city about 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the Ukrainian border. Belgorod regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said the blast injured at least two people, damaged homes and left a crater about 20 meters (65 feet) across. (Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov via AP)
This handout photo released by telegram channel of Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov shows the side damaged apartments building near the crater after an explosion in Belgorod, Russia, on April 21, 2023. (AP)

Over 3,000 civilians to be evacuated after explosive found in Russia’s Belgorod

More than 3,000 people will be evacuated in the Russian city of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, after an explosive was found, the local governor said on Saturday, two days after a Russian warplane accidentally dropped a bomb on the city.

Military explosive experts have decided to “neutralize” the explosive at a training ground, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

“The operational headquarters decided to evacuate 17 apartment buildings within a radius of 200 meters. According to preliminary data, it is more than 3,000 people. Anyone who needs help with temporary accommodation, it will be provided,” he said.

On Thursday, a Russian Sukhoi-34 supersonic warplane accidentally fired a weapon into Belgorod, causing an explosion and injuring three people, according to Russian officials.

It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were connected.

