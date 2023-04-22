Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILES) A file picture taken on May 28, 2013, shows employees working at the Uralkali, Russian potash fertilizer company, in the Urals city of Berezniki, more than 1,200 kilometres east of Moscow. Russia on August 27, 2013 summoned the Belarussian ambassador to Moscow to protest against the unacceptable arrest in Minsk of the chief executive of the leading Russian potash producer hours after he met the country's prime minister. Uralkali chief executive Vladislav Baumgertner was arrested at Minsk airport on Monday after visiting the ex-Soviet state on the personal invitation of Belarussian Prime Minister Mikhail Myasnikovich. AFP PHOTO / ELEONORE DERMY (Photo by Eleonore DERMY / AFP)
A file picture taken on May 28, 2013, shows employees working at the Uralkali, Russian potash fertilizer company, in the Urals city of Berezniki, more than 1,200 kilometers east of Moscow. (AFP)

Russian fertilizer seized in Latvia due to EU sanctions sent to Kenya by WFP

Reuters, Vilnius
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian-origin fertilizer which Latvia seized due to European Union sanctions is being sent to Kenya by the United Nations’ World Food Program, Latvia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The first shipment of part of the 200,000 tonnes of the seized fertilizer left the port of Riga on Friday and several more are due to follow, it added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Latvian Government decided to facilitate the donation, with support from the UN World Food Program, of mineral fertilizers owned by companies sanctioned by the European Union,” the statement said.

“Together with its foreign partners and international organizations, Latvia continues providing support for the countries that have been affected by the food crisis triggered by Russia’s war on Ukraine.”

Read more:

Russia court orders arrest in absentia of Bulgarian reporter Grozev

Advertisement

Britain sanctions five Russians linked to jailing of Putin critic Kara-Murza

Russia warns of new arms race: RIA

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size