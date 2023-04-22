Theme
A man stands outside a burning house after shelling in the town of Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut, on March 21, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian troops capture three districts in western part of Ukraine’s Bakhmut: Ministry

Reuters
Russia’s defense ministry said on Saturday that Russian assault troops had captured three more districts in the western part of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

The Russian military sometimes refers to the Wagner group of fighters as “assault troops.”

Ukrainian and Russian units have been battling for months over the eastern city, much of which lies in ruins.

“The airborne troops were restraining the Ukrainian units on the flanks and supported the actions of the assault squads to capture the city,” the ministry said in its latest bulletin.



