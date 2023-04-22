Russian troops capture three districts in western part of Ukraine’s Bakhmut: Ministry
Russia’s defense ministry said on Saturday that Russian assault troops had captured three more districts in the western part of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
The Russian military sometimes refers to the Wagner group of fighters as “assault troops.”
Ukrainian and Russian units have been battling for months over the eastern city, much of which lies in ruins.
“The airborne troops were restraining the Ukrainian units on the flanks and supported the actions of the assault squads to capture the city,” the ministry said in its latest bulletin.
