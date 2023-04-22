Theme
Firefighters gather outside a restaurant following a fire, in Madrid, Spain, April 21, 2023, in this screen grab taken from a handout video. (Reuters)

Spain: Two people killed, 10 hurt in Madrid restaurant blaze

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Two men died and 10 others were injured after a fire at a restaurant in the Spanish capital Madrid, emergency services said on Saturday.

The blaze started late on Friday night at Burro Canaglia Bar&Resto, an Italian restaurant in the central neighborhood of Salamanca.

An eyewitness told El Pais newspaper that the fire started after a waiter was flambéing a dish and the flames set fire to the ceiling and walls.

Diners struggled to flee as the blaze started near the main exit, emergency services said.

Spanish police are investigating the cause of the fire.

