Britain's Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, is seen in a portrait being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain, in this undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace April 22, 2023. (Reuters)
British royals release new photos of Prince Louis to mark fifth birthday

Reuters, London
Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have published two new photographs of their youngest son Louis to mark his fifth birthday on Sunday.

Britain's Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, is seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire, in this undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace April 22, 2023. (Reuters)
The photographs of Louis were taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor. In one, he is seen being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother, while the second is a close-up of a smiling Louis looking off to the side of the camera.

Louis is a grandson of King Charles and is fourth in line to the throne, behind his father William and siblings George and Charlotte.

