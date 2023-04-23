EU’s top diplomat calls on European navies to patrol disputed Taiwan Strait
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on European navies to patrol the disputed Taiwan Strait, in an opinion piece in a French weekly published Sunday.
Borrell’s comments in the Journal Du Dimanche, echo comments he made last week when he stressed how crucial Taiwan is to Europe.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Taiwan “concerns us economically, commercially and technologically,” Borrell said.
“That’s why I call on European navies to patrol the Taiwan Strait to show Europe’s commitment to freedom of navigation in this absolutely crucial area.”
Two weeks ago, China launched three days of military exercises around Taiwan -- simulating targeted strikes and a blockade of the island -- in response to a meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
On Tuesday, in a speech opening a debate on China at the European Parliament, he said: “Taiwan is clearly part of our geostrategic perimeter to guarantee peace.
“It is not only for a moral reason that an action against Taiwan must necessarily be rejected. It is also because it would be, in economic terms, extremely serious for us, because Taiwan has a strategic role in the production of the most advanced semiconductors,” he said.
Borrell’s comments come after French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month argued that Europe should not be a “follower” of the United States in the event of conflict with China over Taiwan.
Macron’s comments, coming after a visit to China, sparked criticism from some politicians in both the United States and inside the European Union.
China claims Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to bring the island under its control one day.
Read more:
China says it lodged complaint with South Korea over president’s remarks on Taiwan
China’s foreign minister: Both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China
US warship USS Milius sails through Taiwan Strait in ‘routine’ transit
-
Chinese military planes cross Taiwan Strait median line as China starts drillsSeventy-one Chinese military aircraft crossed the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait on Saturday as China began drills around Taiwan in anger ... World News
-
Taiwan says 10 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median lineTen Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, normally an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan’s defense ministry ... World News
-
US warship sails through sensitive Taiwan StraitA US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday, part of what the US military calls routine activity but which riles China.In ... World News