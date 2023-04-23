Theme
People fly kites on the beach during the 28th International Berck-sur-Mer Kite Festival, in the northern French resort of Berck-sur-Mer, April 12, 2014. (Reuters)
Four badly hurt after car hits crowd at French kite festival

AFP, Lille
Ten people were injured, four seriously, after a car drove into a crowd at an international kite-flying festival in northern France on Saturday, local officials said.

Initial reports suggested that the elderly driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into pedestrians, authorities in Pas-de-Calais said.

The accident happened at the seaside town of Berck-sur-Mer.

The most seriously injured were four women, including two pensioners, aged 75 and 82, the emergency services said.

The annual festival is held over several days, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world.

