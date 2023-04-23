French union threatens to cut off electricity to Cannes Film Festival
France’s CGT Energy union announced Friday “100 days of action and anger,” threatening to cut off electricity to the Cannes Film Festival and the Monaco Grand Prix.
“Macron has promised 100 days to appease, we promise him 100 days of action and anger! The time is far from resignation,” the unions of the National Federation Mines Energy (FNME) said in a statement after a general council held on Friday.
The group added that it would also continue with “energy disturbances” during scheduled trips of French president Emmanuel Macron.
“In May, do what you please! The Cannes Film Festival, the Monaco Grand Prix, the Roland-Garros tournament, the Avignon festival could end up in the dark! We won’t let go!” the statement said.
Electricity cutoffs will be used in order to “win on all our demands,” the group added.
The CGT claimed Thursday two power cuts at Montpellier airport and in a college in Hérault, during a trip by Macron.
Protests have been held across France since January, sparked by a new law to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Macron signed into law the reforms on Saturday, April 15, triggering further demonstrations.
