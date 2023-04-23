Separatist Sikh preacher on the run for weeks, surrenders to Indian police

Amritpal Singh, a fugitive Sikh separatist leader, surrendered to the Indian police in the state of Punjab, ending a tense weeks-long chase.

The self-styled preacher, who has tried to revive a banned movement to create an independent state of Khalistan, was arrested in Moga, according to a Sunday tweet from the Punjab police.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The search for Singh, 30, prompted police to shut off internet and text messages for the region’s 27 million people to prevent large gatherings. Singh was often seen surrounded by supporters armed with rifles and carrying belts of ammunition.

While the Sikh separatist movement was largely wiped out in Punjab by the 1990s, it continues to find some support within India and among the diaspora, especially in the UK, Australia, and Canada.

Read more:

Fugitive Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh taunts Indian police in video

Sikh separatist movement gains steam in Australia, Canada; Hindu temples vandalized



India summons Canadian diplomat over Sikh protests outside diplomatic mission