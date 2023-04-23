Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Chief of a social organisation, Amritpal Singh (C) along with devotees takes part in a Sikh initiation rite ceremony also known as ‘Amrit Sanskar’ at Akal Takht Sahib in the Golden Temple in Amritsar on October 30, 2022. (AFP)
Amritpal Singh (C) along with his followers in the Golden Temple in Amritsar on October 30, 2022. (AFP)

Separatist Sikh preacher on the run for weeks, surrenders to Indian police

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Amritpal Singh, a fugitive Sikh separatist leader, surrendered to the Indian police in the state of Punjab, ending a tense weeks-long chase.

The self-styled preacher, who has tried to revive a banned movement to create an independent state of Khalistan, was arrested in Moga, according to a Sunday tweet from the Punjab police.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The search for Singh, 30, prompted police to shut off internet and text messages for the region’s 27 million people to prevent large gatherings. Singh was often seen surrounded by supporters armed with rifles and carrying belts of ammunition.

While the Sikh separatist movement was largely wiped out in Punjab by the 1990s, it continues to find some support within India and among the diaspora, especially in the UK, Australia, and Canada.

Read more:

Fugitive Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh taunts Indian police in video

Sikh separatist movement gains steam in Australia, Canada; Hindu temples vandalized

India summons Canadian diplomat over Sikh protests outside diplomatic mission

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size