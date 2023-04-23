US shares with European banks ways Russia is evading sanctions

The US on Sunday said it shared information with European bankers, government officials and business leaders to clamp down on Russia's tactics to try to skirt Western sanctions.

Brian Nelson, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, held briefings last week in Switzerland, Austria, Germany and Italy to promote more effective policing of sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Treasury said in a statement.

Nelson shared details on some of the most critical military goods that Russia is trying to acquire, including optical devices, electronics and manufacturing equipment, the Treasury said.

He urged allies to stay alert for “red flags” such as large cash payments, routing payments through third countries not involved in transaction and multiple tenders or shipments of identical products from different providers for the same end user. Other warnings signs include frequent or last-minute changes of end-users or payees, or redirection of goods to third countries that have limited or no restrictions on re-exports to Russia, the department said.

In the coming week, the Treasury Department said Elizabeth Rosenberg, assistant secretary for terrorist financing and financial crimes, will travel to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to strengthen sanctions enforcement and efforts to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

