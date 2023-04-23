Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Plastic letters arranged to read Sanctions are placed in front the flag colors of U.S. and Russia in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. (Reuters)
Plastic letters arranged to read Sanctions are placed in front the flag colors of U.S. and Russia in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

US shares with European banks ways Russia is evading sanctions

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The US on Sunday said it shared information with European bankers, government officials and business leaders to clamp down on Russia's tactics to try to skirt Western sanctions.

Brian Nelson, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, held briefings last week in Switzerland, Austria, Germany and Italy to promote more effective policing of sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Treasury said in a statement.

Advertisement

Nelson shared details on some of the most critical military goods that Russia is trying to acquire, including optical devices, electronics and manufacturing equipment, the Treasury said.

He urged allies to stay alert for “red flags” such as large cash payments, routing payments through third countries not involved in transaction and multiple tenders or shipments of identical products from different providers for the same end user. Other warnings signs include frequent or last-minute changes of end-users or payees, or redirection of goods to third countries that have limited or no restrictions on re-exports to Russia, the department said.

In the coming week, the Treasury Department said Elizabeth Rosenberg, assistant secretary for terrorist financing and financial crimes, will travel to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to strengthen sanctions enforcement and efforts to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russian-led bank leaves Hungary following US sanctions

Russia watching for new Western sanctions

Yellen says sanctions may risk hegemony of US dollar

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size