Spectators flee as Disneyland dragon catches fire in California

Spectators were stunned during a performance of Disneyland’s “Fantasmic” after the show’s animatronic dragon burst into flames on Saturday, forcing organizers to cut the show short.

According to the local Anaheim, California fire department, no one was injured during the incident, although six workers were treated for smoke inhalation. The fire was eventually extinguished, the cause of which is still under investigation.

Spectators and cast members of the show were “safely evacuated,” according to a statement released by Disneyland Park authorities. In eyewitness footage shared on social media, however, calm spectators were clearly awed by the blazing dragon.

The “Fantasmic” show has been a staple at the Anaheim, California theme park since the early 90’s. According to local

media reports, the dragon that caught fire was Maleficent, the villain of the show.

“The dragon’s head started to glow, and I see fire and kind of smoke coming out,” Elaine Gilmer, who was at the event, told ABC News.



Videos from the incident showed the dragon fully engulfed in flames, leading to cast members being evacuated from Tom

Sawyer Island, where the show was staged.



ABC News cited videos of the incident showing guests watching and recording the show’s unplanned conclusion while a

loudspeaker informed them that the “performance cannot continue due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The response to the incident went relatively smoothly, according to ABC News.

The extent of the fire damage was not immediately known, KABC-TV reported.

Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain’s book, KABC TV reported.

