Police officials examine the site of a bomb blast in Quetta on April 10, 2023. (AFP)
Explosions at counter-terrorism office in northwest Pakistan kill eight: Police

Reuters
Two explosions rocked a counter-terrorism office in northwest Pakistan on Monday, killing at least eight people, police said.

Provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat said it was not clear yet what caused the explosions in northwestern Swat valley.

He said there was an old ammunition store in the office, and the police were probing whether it caused the explosions or it was a militant attack.

Hayat said most of those killed were police.

Four policemen killed in gunbattle with militants in Pakistan’s Balochistan

