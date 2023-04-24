Flydubai plane catches fire after takeoff at Nepal’s Kathmandu airport: Report
A Flydubai plane caught fire upon taking off from Kathmandu airport in Nepal and was trying to make landing at the airport, ANI news agency reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.
#Nepal #UAE : Video reportedly of Flydubai plane that caught fire upon⁰taking off from Kathmandu airport in Nepal & is trying to⁰make landing at airport pic.twitter.com/1eXsPHu8zP— sebastian usher (@sebusher) April 24, 2023
Developing.
