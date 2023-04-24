Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Breaking News USE THIS

Flydubai plane catches fire after takeoff at Nepal’s Kathmandu airport: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A Flydubai plane caught fire upon taking off from Kathmandu airport in Nepal and was trying to make landing at the airport, ANI news agency reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.

Developing.

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size