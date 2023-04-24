German plane with 101 evacuees from Sudan lands in Berlin

A first German air force plane with 101 people evacuated from Sudan arrived in Berlin early on Monday, according to a military source.
The Airbus A321 had transported the evacuees from the Jordanian base Al Azrak that the German military is using as a hub for the evacuation operation to Berlin.
In total, the German military has flown out 313 people from Sudan so far, the source said.
