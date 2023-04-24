Theme
This handout photograph taken on April 23, 2023 and released by the Etat Major des Armees (French defence staff) shows French and other nationalities children receiving assistance after disembarked at French military air base in Djibouti on April 23. (File photo: AFP)
German plane with 101 evacuees from Sudan lands in Berlin

Reuters, Berlin
A first German air force plane with 101 people evacuated from Sudan arrived in Berlin early on Monday, according to a military source.

The Airbus A321 had transported the evacuees from the Jordanian base Al Azrak that the German military is using as a hub for the evacuation operation to Berlin.

In total, the German military has flown out 313 people from Sudan so far, the source said.

