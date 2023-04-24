India to pass China this week as world’s most populous nation: UN

India will overtake China as the world’s most populous country in the coming week, hitting almost 1.43 billion people, the United Nations said Monday.

“By the end of this month, India’s population is expected to reach 1,425,775,850 people, matching and then surpassing the population of mainland China,” the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs said.

Advertisement

The milestone will come earlier than the projection for mid-year 2023 made in the UN’s annual State of World Population report last week.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Population of India to surpass China mid-year: UN​​​​​​​