Military threats in space are growing ‘substantially:’ US Space Force chief

Threats to US spacecraft and satellites are growing substantially, according to the head of the country’s military Space Force.

Adversaries including Russia and China are able to jam GPS services, interfere with cameras to prevent taking images from space, and even launch anti-satellite missiles like the one Russia tested in 2021, General Chance Saltzman told CNBC.

“We’re seeing satellites that actually can grab another satellite, grapple with it and pull it out of its operational orbit,” he said.

“These are all capabilities they’re demonstrating on-orbit today, and so the mix of these weapons and the pace with which they’ve been developed are very concerning.”

The Space Force was set up in 2019 and was the first new branch of the US military in seven decades.

Military experts say that space is likely to be a new battlefield in future conflicts.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine provides one example – as there was a cyberattack on the European communications network of US satellite operator Viasat just as Russian troops were ordered to cross into Ukrainian territory.

Saltzman is also looking to tap into the burgeoning commercial space industry in the US in order to strengthen the county’s in-orbit capabilities.

This would serve to bolster the US’ space power in the face of increased competition from other countries.

“The congestion we’re seeing in space with tracked objects and the number of satellite payloads, and just the launches themselves, have grown at an exponential rate,” he said.

“I want to make sure that we are thinking about our processes and procedures differently.”

The Space Force recently announce a new procurement strategy for launch services, offering more opportunities for rocket startups to compete for national security contracts.

The National Security Space Launch Phase 3 is expected to draw bids from the likes of Rocket Lab, Relativity Space and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

