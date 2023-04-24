Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People get ready for a ride on an inflatable float pulled by a water scooter in the waters of the Black Sea in Sevastopol, the largest city on the Crimean Peninsula and its most important port and naval base, with a Russian warship seen in the background on July 15, 2022. (AFP)
People get ready for a ride on an inflatable float pulled by a water scooter in the waters of the Black Sea in Sevastopol, the largest city on the Crimean Peninsula and its most important port and naval base, with a Russian warship seen in the background on July 15, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet repels drone attack on Sevastopol: Moscow-installed governor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet repelled a drone attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol in the early hours of Monday, the Moscow-installed governor of the city said through social media.

“According to the latest information: one surface drone was destroyed ... the second one exploded on its own,” governor Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “Now the city is quiet.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

No damage was reported, Razvozhaev added.

Passenger ferry transport had been suspended in the Black Sea port city, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported, citing Sevastopol transport authorities. No reason was given, but the agency said traffic had been suspended in the past due to drone attacks or storms.

Sevastopol, along with the rest of the Crimean Peninsula, was declared annexed by Russia in 2014 but is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine. Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Read more:

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet thwarts drone attack on Crimea’s Sevastopol

Russia’s Putin visits Crimea on anniversary of its annexation from Ukraine

Advertisement

Crimea fire kills eight construction workers: Moscow

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size