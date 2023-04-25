Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
TOPSHOT - This photograph, taken on December 27, 2022, shows Armenian protestors marching to a Russian peacekeepers' checkpoint outside Stepanakert. Azerbaijani activists who have blocked the sole road connecting Karabakh with Armenia rejected on December 26 Yerevan's accusations of provoking a humanitarian crisis in the enclave. But locals in Karabakh interviewed by AFP decried the dire consequences of the blockade, which they say is aimed at chasing ethnic Armenians from the region.
This photograph, taken on December 27, 2022, shows Armenian protestors marching to a Russian peacekeepers’ checkpoint outside Stepanakert. (AFP)

Azerbaijani checkpoint blocks road next to Russians tasked with keeping it open

Reuters, Tbilisi
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A new Azerbaijani checkpoint blocking access to an Armenian-held breakaway region is located right next to a base of Russian peacekeepers who are meant to be keeping the road open, footage filmed by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty showed.

Azerbaijan said on Sunday it had installed a checkpoint on the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Armenia with Karabakh, where 120,000 mostly Armenian inhabitants broke away from Azerbaijan in the 1990s.

The corridor has been mostly closed since December, when Azerbaijani civilians identifying themselves as environmental activists blockaded the road.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russian peacekeepers, who under the ceasefire agreement which ended a 2020 war for the territory are required to keep the corridor open, have not intervened, angering Armenians.

The footage shows the Azerbaijan checkpoint installed directly beside a Russian military base. Vehicles flying the Russian flag are visible.

“The Azerbaijanis closed the road from their side,” said Vaghinak Arzumanian, a resident of the nearby village of Kornidzor. “The Russians stood by and did nothing.”

Armenia says the installation of the checkpoint is a violation of the ceasefire agreement. The United States said on Sunday it was “deeply concerned” by the development, which it said undermined efforts towards peace in the region.

Azerbaijan said on Sunday it had taken “appropriate measures to establish control at the starting point of the road.”

Read more:

Russia calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to commit to 2020 ceasefire agreement

Advertisement

Tensions over Karabakh rise after Azerbaijan blocks land route from Armenia

Biden remembers Armenian genocide, Turkey slams ‘worthless opportunist politicians’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size