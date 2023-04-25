Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Bam Margera, a professional skateboarder and television personality, attacks a three-ton ice sculpture with a skateboard during taping for the opening of the VH1 Rock Honors Concert in Las Vegas, Nevada May 10, 2007. The concert will be held at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on May 12 and broadcast on VH1 on May 24. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES)
Bam Margera, a professional skateboarder and television personality, attacks a three-ton ice sculpture with a skateboard during taping for the opening of the VH1 Rock Honors Concert in Las Vegas, Nevada May 10, 2007. (Reuters)

Bam Margera, star of ‘Jackass’, charged with punching brother

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

“Jackass” star Bam Margera punched his brother in the face during an altercation at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs, then took off on foot, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday in announcing criminal charges.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

An arrest warrant was issued for Margera, 43, and police said they were looking for him.

State police said they were called to the Chester County home in response to a reported domestic disturbance shortly before 11 am Sunday. Margera’s brother, Jesse Margera, told police that Bam Margera had pounded on and kicked his locked bedroom door that morning, and punched him in the eye, nose and ear during a later confrontation in the kitchen, according to court documents.

Jesse Margera said he’d also found a threatening handwritten note signed “Bam,” a police affidavit said.

Margera, who also starred in the MTV reality series “Viva La Bam,” fled the property on foot through dense woods before troopers got there, the affidavit said.

Bam Margera is charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats. Court documents did not list an attorney for Margera.

Read more:

Twitter grants blue checks to dead celebrities, sparking fury and confusion

Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?

Gwyneth Paltrow gets vindication at ski collision trial

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size