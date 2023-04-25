Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Plastic letters arranged to read Sanctions are placed in front of Russian flag colors in this illustration taken February 25, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Plastic letters arranged to read Sanctions are placed in front of Russian flag colors in this illustration taken February 25, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Fresh EU sanctions against Russia unlikely before May: Poland

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A new round of European Union sanctions against Russia for waging war against Ukraine is under discussion, but adoption of the package is unlikely earlier than “deep into May,” Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said late on Monday.

It would be unrealistic to expect anything earlier, the Polish state-run news agency PAP cited Rau as saying.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“All of this [is] still in the discussion phase ... I think that the matter will be closed no sooner than deep into May,” Rau said. “You can’t expect anything sooner.”

Poland this month presented a proposal for a new set of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on pipeline oil and diamond imports. The proposal marked an opening salvo in what is expected to be long and complex negotiations among the bloc’s 27 members.

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine 14 months ago, which Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a “special military operation,” the EU has adopted 10 sanctions packages against Russian individuals and companies, inflicting economic and making financing the war more difficult.

Read more:

Russia carrying out unsafe and unprofessional air activity in Syria: US general

Ex-Wagner commander to appear in Norway court, accused of resisting arrest

Russia submarines destroy mock object in Sea of Japan drills: Interfax

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size