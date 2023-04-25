Switzerland says may be difficult to evacuate dual citizens from Sudan

The Swiss foreign minister said on Tuesday that Bern is monitoring opportunities to evacuate its remaining citizens from Sudan but admitted that it may not be possible to get those out who also have Sudanese nationality.

Switzerland has already shut its embassy and evacuated the staff and their families, taking advantage of a lull in fighting between rival military factions, and they arrived in Bern early on Tuesday morning.

“There are windows of opportunity and there is a need to be ready for those who wish to leave the country and can leave the country – who have the permit to do so,” Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said at the airport, adding that it was cooperating with other Western countries on possible further repatriations.

“It’s not very easy because joint nationals are not allowed to leave the country because of their Sudanese nationality and we will see what happens,” he added.

Of the roughly 100 Swiss who remain in the country, the majority of them are joint nationals with Sudanese passports, he said.

