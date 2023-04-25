US continuing to press to extend ceasefire in Sudan

The United States is continuing to press to extend the ceasefire in Sudan, including by coordinating with regional and international partners to assist in forming a committee to oversee negotiations, the State Department said on Tuesday.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters the United States wants to help the warring factions identify a path to a sustainable cessation of hostilities through its engagements with Sudan’s military and civilian leaders.

Patel added the State Department in an advisory indicated to private American citizens in Sudan that if they can make it to Port Sudan and get to Jeddah via ferry, consular officers in Jeddah are available to assist them.

