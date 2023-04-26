Biden says nuclear attack by North Korea would result in ‘end’ of regime

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday at the White House that peace with North Korea would come through strength and vowed that any response to a nuclear attack would include US atomic weapons.

Yoon told a joint news conference that he and US President Joe Biden agreed that “we can achieve peace through the superiority of overwhelming force and not a false peace based on the goodwill of the other side.”

Yoon announced that he and Biden had agreed on steps to strengthen South Korea’s defenses in response to the threat posed by North Korea.

“Our two countries have agreed to immediate bilateral presidential consultations in the event of North Korea’s nuclear attack and promised to respond swiftly, overwhelmingly and decisively using the full force of the alliance, including the United States nuclear weapons,” Yoon said.

Biden again reiterated the US offer to North Korea to hold diplomatic negotiations over its nuclear and missile programs, an offer that has been ignored by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

But Biden also warned that a North Korean nuclear attack would result in the end of whatever regime took the action. “A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partisans -- partners -- is unacceptable and will result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action,” he said.

The US president added that North Korea's actions are a blatant violation of sanctions. The United States and South Korea are standing against economic leverage being used in coercive ways, Biden said.

