Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view shows cranes in front of the skyline of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China. (Reuters)
A view shows cranes in front of the skyline of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China. (Reuters)

China’s revised counter-espionage law to take effect on July 1: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

China’s Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) - its top legislative body - passed a revised counter-espionage law on Wednesday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The revised law will be effective from July 1 this year, the China’s National Radio reported on Wednesday.

The amended law was passed after three days of deliberations by the Standing Committee of NPC and is the law’s first update since 2014.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Advertisement

China unveils plan to build satellite system for space exploration

China says it has not got any casualty reports of Chinese citizens in Sudan

UK warns China secrecy over military expansion risks ‘tragic miscalculation’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size