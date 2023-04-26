China’s revised counter-espionage law to take effect on July 1: Report
China’s Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) - its top legislative body - passed a revised counter-espionage law on Wednesday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The revised law will be effective from July 1 this year, the China’s National Radio reported on Wednesday.
The amended law was passed after three days of deliberations by the Standing Committee of NPC and is the law’s first update since 2014.
