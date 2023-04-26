Theme

French Foreign and European Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting and the presentation of a new immigration bill at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 1, 2023. (Reuters)

France’s foreign minister in Azerbaijan for talks on easing tensions with Armenia

AFP, Baku
France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna began a visit to Azerbaijan on Wednesday to hold talks with longtime leader Ilham Aliyev on easing tensions with Baku’s arch-foe and Caucasus neighbor Armenia.

Baku and Yerevan have been locked for decades in a territorial conflict over Azerbaijan’s Armenian-majority region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Colonna’s trip comes as both Western nations and Russia -- which has traditionally mediated the conflict -- accused Azerbaijan of violating the Moscow-brokered ceasefire that ended a 2020 war with Armenia.

Tensions flared again this week, with Baku setting up a checkpoint on the only land link between Armenia and Karabakh.

Colonna is due to hold talks with Aliyev -- who became president after his father’s death in 2003 -- and her Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

France has moved to make efforts to mediate the conflict in recent months, with Russia distracted by its Ukraine offensive.

A French diplomatic source said the visit was important but was taking place in a “tense” context, describing relations with Baku as “difficult in recent months.”

After visiting Baku, Colonna will travel to Yerevan before making her way to Georgia’s capital Tbilisi on Friday.

