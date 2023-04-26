Germany says intercepted three Russian military aircraft over Baltic Sea
Germany and Britain intercepted three Russian military reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea, the German air force said on Wednesday.
“Reconnaissance flights intercepted. German and British Eurofighters were alerted to identify three military aircraft. The two SU-27 Flankers and a IL-20 from Russia were flying again without transponder signals in international airspace over the Baltic Sea,” said the air force on Twitter.
As a NATO member, Germany participates in monitoring the air space over the Baltic states.
Security has been heightened for the Baltic states after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
Russian military jets have repeatedly strayed into the airspace over the Baltic Sea in recent months.
