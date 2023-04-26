Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This image released by the US European Command (EUCOM) shows a Russian SU-27 Flanker fighter plane photographed from a US Air Force reconnaissance jet on June 19, 2017, over the Baltic Sea. (AFP)
This image released by the US European Command (EUCOM) shows a Russian SU-27 Flanker fighter plane photographed from a US Air Force reconnaissance jet on June 19, 2017, over the Baltic Sea. (AFP)

Germany says intercepted three Russian military aircraft over Baltic Sea

AFP, Berlin
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Germany and Britain intercepted three Russian military reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea, the German air force said on Wednesday.

“Reconnaissance flights intercepted. German and British Eurofighters were alerted to identify three military aircraft. The two SU-27 Flankers and a IL-20 from Russia were flying again without transponder signals in international airspace over the Baltic Sea,” said the air force on Twitter.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As a NATO member, Germany participates in monitoring the air space over the Baltic states.

Security has been heightened for the Baltic states after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

Russian military jets have repeatedly strayed into the airspace over the Baltic Sea in recent months.

Read more:

German chancellor Scholz to meet with Chinese leadership in bid to soothe tensions

Advertisement

Ukraine slams Russian FM Lavrov’s comments at UN as ‘hypocrisy’

FBI working with US companies to collect war crime evidence in Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size