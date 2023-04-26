Theme
Police secures the area after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right terrorist group were detained during raids across Germany, in Frankfurt, Germany December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Tilman Blasshofer
German police respond to report of two armed individuals at Berlin conference center

Reuters
Published: Updated:
German police are responding to a report that two people carrying dangerous items were spotted in the area of Berlin’s International Conference Centre (ICC) on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

The rbb24 broadcaster reported that a large police operation was taking place at the venue.

