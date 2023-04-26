Russian fighter jet crashes in northern Murmansk region

A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in the northern Murmansk region on Wednesday, the TASS news agency reported, citing the defense ministry.

“The jet crashed in an uninhabited area,” it quoted the ministry as saying.

The pilots ejected and are safe, TASS added.

It did not say what had caused the fighter plane to crash.

