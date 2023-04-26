Theme
FILE - In this photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet carrying a Kinzhal missile takes off from the Hemeimeem air base in Syria on June 25, 2021. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

Russian fighter jet crashes in northern Murmansk region

Reuters
A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in the northern Murmansk region on Wednesday, the TASS news agency reported, citing the defense ministry.

“The jet crashed in an uninhabited area,” it quoted the ministry as saying.

The pilots ejected and are safe, TASS added.

It did not say what had caused the fighter plane to crash.

