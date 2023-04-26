State Department approves $1 bln sale of MH-60R helicopters to Norway: Pentagon

The Pentagon said Wednesday that the State Department had approved the sale of six MH-60R multi-mission helicopters and other equipment to Norway for an estimated cost of $1 billion.

The Government of Norway had requested to buy six of the helicopters, 15 T700-GE-401C engines, nine Link 16 Multifunctional Information Distribution Systems Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS JTRS), 18 Embedded Global Positioning System/Precise Positioning Service (GPS/PPS)/Inertial Navigation Systems (EGI) with Selective Availability/Anti-Spoofing Module (SAASM); and six Airborne Low Frequency Sonars (ALFS).

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The proposed sale will improve Norway’s capability to perform Coast Guard missions along with the ability to perform secondary missions, including vertical replenishment and communications relay, the statement. “Norway will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. Norway will have no difficulty absorbing these helicopters and support into its armed forces.”

The Pentagon also announced that the Biden administration approved the sale of sustainment and services for C-130J aircraft to Norway for an estimated cost of $166 million.