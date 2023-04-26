Taiwan’s Taoyuan airport shuts runway for suspected explosives

Taiwanese authorities shut a runway at the main international airport for several hours due to a bomb scare on an Air China flight on Wednesday, before a search found no sign of explosives.

Taiwan’s Aviation Police Bureau received a report at 11:30 a.m. local time that Air China flight 185 from Beijing was suspected to have explosives aboard.

The plane was parked in a remote holding bay while the police sent two X-ray cars to investigate the threat.

Just after 12:40 p.m. the 103 passengers and 15 staff disembarked the plane, and the all-clear was given at 1:30 p.m., the police said in a statement.

Other flights weren’t affected, with planes taking off and landing on a separate runway, the airport said on its website.

