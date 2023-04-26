Theme
In this grab made from video provided by KK Productions, Indian paramilitary soldiers walk past the remains of a bus that was blown up by Maoist rebels in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh state, India, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP)
Ten Indian security forces killed in India’s Chhattisgarh

AFP
Published: Updated:
Ten security force personnel and their civilian driver were killed in India’s Chhattisgarh state on Wednesday when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device, police told AFP, blaming the attack on Maoist insurgents.

“They were returning from an operation when the explosion took place targeting their vehicle,” said Vivekanand, the Additional Director General of Police for Chhattisgarh, who uses only one name.

