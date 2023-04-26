Ten Indian security forces killed in India’s Chhattisgarh

Ten security force personnel and their civilian driver were killed in India’s Chhattisgarh state on Wednesday when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device, police told AFP, blaming the attack on Maoist insurgents.
“They were returning from an operation when the explosion took place targeting their vehicle,” said Vivekanand, the Additional Director General of Police for Chhattisgarh, who uses only one name.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
India to evacuate first group of citizens from Sudan as ceasefire begins
As India’s population explodes, some struggle to prove they are citizens
PM Modi wears Kerala attire, holds roadshows and inaugurations in South India state