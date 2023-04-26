Ukraine’s Zelenskyy appoints former minister Pavlo Riabikin as new envoy to China
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed a new ambassador to Beijing on Wednesday after his first call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping since Moscow’s invasion.
Pavel Ryabikin, who previously headed the ministry of strategic industries of Ukraine, was named Kyiv’s new envoy to China, according to a decree on the presidency’s website. Ukraine has not had an ambassador to China since February 2021.
