Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a working session of G7 leaders via video link on the day of the first anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (File photo: Reuters)

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy appoints former minister Pavlo Riabikin as new envoy to China

AFP, Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed a new ambassador to Beijing on Wednesday after his first call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping since Moscow’s invasion.

Pavel Ryabikin, who previously headed the ministry of strategic industries of Ukraine, was named Kyiv’s new envoy to China, according to a decree on the presidency’s website. Ukraine has not had an ambassador to China since February 2021.

