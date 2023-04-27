Theme
Protesters hold photos of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele during a solidarity demonstration in Brussels on December 25, 2022. Brussels officials said on December 21, 2022, that Iran had imposed 28-year jail term on Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, stirring an already bitter debate over a stalled prisoner exchange treaty. Vandecasteele was arrested in February, 2022, and is reportedly being held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, in conditions that Belgian justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne has described as inhumane. (Photo by François WALSCHAERTS / AFP)
Protesters hold photos of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele during a solidarity demonstration in Brussels on December 25, 2022. (AFP)

Belgium’s PM says looking into Iran’s request to free jailed diplomat in swap

Reuters, Brussels
The Belgian government is currently examining Iran’s request to transfer jailed Iranian diplomat Asadollah Assadi in exchange for jailed Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in parliament on Thursday.

In March, Belgium’s Constitutional Court upheld a prisoner exchange treaty with Iran that could lead to Assadi being swapped for Vandecasteele.

De Croo also said that Vandecasteele was being held hostage in Iran and repeated a call for his immediate release.

