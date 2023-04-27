Theme
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attends a news conference before a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium, on April 3, 2023. (Reuters)
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attends a news conference before a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium, on April 3, 2023. (Reuters)
NATO chief says Ukraine received almost all combat vehicles promised by allies

NATO allies have delivered almost all their promised combat vehicles to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

“More than 98 percent of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have been delivered,” said Stoltenberg, as he spoke at a news briefing alongside Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

