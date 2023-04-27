Russia-allied Kyrgyzstan shuts down US-funded media outlet

A court in Russia-allied Kyrgyzstan on Thursday ordered the closure of the local branch of US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which criticized the “outrageous” ruling.

Award-winning Radio Azattyk is a prominent outlet in the Central Asian country that regularly reports on opposition groups and investigates alleged corruption.

A court in the capital Biskek said in a statement that it had granted the culture ministry’s request to stop the outlet’s work.

“The decision of the court has not entered into force and can be appealed within thirty days,” the statement from Bishkek’s Lenin district court said. Radio Azattyk said it would challenge the ruling.

In a statement carried by the media outlet, RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said it would appeal the “outrageous decision.”

“Our history has shown us that when people want truthful information that is censored by their government, they will find ways to access it.”

In January, the culture ministry said it had filed a lawsuit to shutter the media organization over its refusal to remove a video about clashes last year between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan that left around 100 people dead.

The former Soviet republic enjoys relative freedom of speech compared to other countries in Central Asia but rights groups have decried what they say is growing pressure on the press.

Unlike some ex-Soviet countries, Kyrgyzstan has retained close ties with Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Kyrgyz parliamentary speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev this week held talks with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the State Duma, Russian parliament’s lower house.

According to a statement released by Russia’s State Duma, Volodin told Shakiev that Moscow and Biskek could swap notes on how to “counteract foreign interference.”

“Russia has adopted effective laws in this area,” the statement said.

Russia has launched an unprecedented crackdown on civil society groups and independent media, with most opposition figures and media workers jailed or exiled.

Public criticism of the Ukraine war is banned.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov is expected to be the only foreign leader to travel to Moscow for May 9 celebrations marking Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

