Russia does not plan nuclear escalation, but advises against testing its patience
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow did not intend to go down the path of nuclear escalation, but advised others not to test its patience.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Kremlin welcomes Xi-Zelenskyy call on Ukraine, but says Russian goals remain the same
South Korea, US to share nuclear planning to deter North Korea threat
Russia steps up tactical-nuclear threats with Belarus training