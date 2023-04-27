Russian forces captured four blocks in Ukraine’s Bakhmut: Ministry
Russia’s defense ministry said on Thursday that its forces had taken four blocks in north-western, western and south-western Bakhmut, Russia state-owned news agency RIA reported.
Reuters could not independently confirm the claim. Russian forces have been struggling for months to capture the city in eastern Ukraine.
