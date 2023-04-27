Theme
A man stands outside a burning house after shelling in the town of Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut, on March 21, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian forces captured four blocks in Ukraine’s Bakhmut: Ministry

Reuters
Russia’s defense ministry said on Thursday that its forces had taken four blocks in north-western, western and south-western Bakhmut, Russia state-owned news agency RIA reported.

Reuters could not independently confirm the claim. Russian forces have been struggling for months to capture the city in eastern Ukraine.

