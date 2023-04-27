South Korean President Yoon meets with Tesla’s Elon Musk

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday in Washington to call for investment in his country, news agency Yonhap reported.

The two met as Yoon is in the US for a six-day state visit.

Yoon touted South Korea as an ideal country for Tesla to build a gigafactory, citing the country’s cutting edge industrial robots and high-skilled workers, the report said.

He also offered to provide support including tax benefits to attract the EV maker’s manufacturing plant.

In November, Yoon held a video call with Musk and offered “tailored” incentives and vowed to minimize any risks posed by militant unions to encourage Tesla’s investment.

