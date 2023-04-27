Taiwan inviting ‘wolves’ with US defense industry forum: China

China said on Thursday that Taiwan was inviting “wolves” into the home by hosting a US defense industry forum next week, and that the US military-industrial complex sought to export war for profit.

The United States is Chinese-claimed Taiwan’s most important arms provider despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, and the subject is a frequent source of tension between Beijing and Washington.

The US-Taiwan Business Council is, along with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, hosting the Taiwan-U Defense Industry Forum in Taipei on Wednesday, bringing together US and Taiwan companies to discuss cooperation.

China was “extremely concerned” to learn of the forum, defense ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei told a monthly news briefing.

“These ‘military-industrial complexes’ of the United States have always been keen to sell arms around the world, export wars and seek windfall profits,” he said.

“The Democratic Progressive Party authorities’ practice of bringing wolves into the home is repugnant and will only bring a deep disaster to Taiwanese compatriots,” Tan added, referring to Taiwan’s ruling party.

Steven Rudder, previously commander of US Marine Corps Forces Pacific, is giving a keynote opening address at the Taipei event, according to organizers.

China has been stepping up its military activities around Taiwan to try and force the democratically governed island to accept Beijing’s sovereignty, including staging war games this month.

Taiwan’s government rejects China’s territorial claims and says only the island’s people can decide their future.

