US prosecutors say leak suspect may still have access to classified materials
US Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, accused of leaking classified documents online, may still have access to classified materials, federal prosecutors said in court documents filed on Wednesday.
Teixeira also “took steps to obstruct the government’s investigation” into the leaks, prosecutors said, in a motion filed ahead of a hearing into his detention.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“His release would heighten the risk that he would make further unauthorized disclosures of classified national defense information,” prosecutors said in the documents.
The motion said that in February 2022 Teixeira began to access hundreds of classified documents that had no bearing on his job.
“There is no condition of release that can be set that will reasonably assure his future appearance at court proceedings or the safety of the community,” prosecutors said. “He should be detained.”
Read more:
Leaked US documents suspect shared info earlier than previously known: Reports
-
Leaked US documents: Judge to decide whether to keep National Guard suspect in jailA Massachusetts Air National Guardsman charged with leaking highly classified military documents is due back in court on Wednesday for a hearing to ... World News
-
Air guardsman suspected of leaking US secrets to remain in jail for nowA 21-year-old member of the US Air National Guard who is facing criminal charges for leaking top-secret military intelligence records online will ... World News
-
Leaked US documents suspect shared info earlier than previously known: ReportsThe US Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified documents to a small group of gamers had been posting sensitive information months earlier ... World News