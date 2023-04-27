Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FBI agents arrest Jack Teixeira, an employee of the U.S. Air Force National Guard, in connection with an investigation into the leaks online of classified U.S. documents, outside a residence in this still image taken from video in North Dighton, Massachusetts, US, April 13, 2023. (Reuters)
FBI agents arrest Jack Teixeira, an employee of the U.S. Air Force National Guard, in connection with an investigation into the leaks online of classified U.S. documents, outside a residence in this still image taken from video in North Dighton, Massachusetts, US, April 13, 2023. (Reuters)

US prosecutors say leak suspect may still have access to classified materials

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, accused of leaking classified documents online, may still have access to classified materials, federal prosecutors said in court documents filed on Wednesday.

Teixeira also “took steps to obstruct the government’s investigation” into the leaks, prosecutors said, in a motion filed ahead of a hearing into his detention.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“His release would heighten the risk that he would make further unauthorized disclosures of classified national defense information,” prosecutors said in the documents.

The motion said that in February 2022 Teixeira began to access hundreds of classified documents that had no bearing on his job.

“There is no condition of release that can be set that will reasonably assure his future appearance at court proceedings or the safety of the community,” prosecutors said. “He should be detained.”

Read more:

Leaked US documents suspect shared info earlier than previously known: Reports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size