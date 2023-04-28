Theme
A protester wearing the Armenian national flag stands in front of Russian peacekeepers blocking the road outside Stepanakert, capital of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, on December 24, 2022. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on December 23, 2022 called for de-escalation in Azerbaijan's Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh, a region which has sparked two wars between the Caucasus neighbours. (Photo by Davit GHAHRAMANYAN / AFP)
A protester wearing the Armenian national flag stands in front of Russian peacekeepers blocking the road outside Stepanakert, capital of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, on December 24, 2022. (AFP)

Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold talks on peace deal ‘in near future’

Reuters
Armenia and Azerbaijan will hold talks in the near future on a peace deal to try to settle their long-running differences, Russia’s TASS news agency quoted the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council as saying.

It also reported that Armenia’s defense minister had discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the focus of two wars in the past three decades, with the new commander of Russian peacekeepers in the region.

