Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold talks on peace deal ‘in near future’
Armenia and Azerbaijan will hold talks in the near future on a peace deal to try to settle their long-running differences, Russia’s TASS news agency quoted the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council as saying.
It also reported that Armenia’s defense minister had discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the focus of two wars in the past three decades, with the new commander of Russian peacekeepers in the region.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Armenia urges Russian peacekeepers to keep key road under control
Armenia files ICJ complaint against Azerbaijan over checkpoint on road to Karabakh
Biden remembers Armenian genocide, Turkey slams ‘worthless opportunist politicians’