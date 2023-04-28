At least 11 dead after Indonesia ferry capsizes

At least 11 people died and one was missing when a ferry capsized off the eastern coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island, the national search and rescue agency said on Friday.

The ferry was carrying about 74 people to the small island of Tanjung Pinang near neighboring Singapore when it is suspected to have hit a log about 30 minutes after it set sail, officials said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A search was underway for one person still missing, the rescue agency said, adding that reports were still coming in from witnesses.

Read more:

At least 13 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia, scores rescued