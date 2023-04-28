New air alerts in Ukraine after deadly Russian missile strikes

Air alerts were issued for much of eastern and southern Ukraine and some central regions on Friday, with officials appealing to residents not to ignore the warnings.

“Do not ignore the alerts,” Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, said on the Telegram messaging app hours after deadly Russian missile strikes earlier on Friday.

