This photograph shows an object of a critical power infrastructure as it burns after a drone attack to Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Drones attacked the Ukrainian capital early on December 19, 2022 morning, the Kyiv city military administration said, urging people to heed air alerts. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

New air alerts in Ukraine after deadly Russian missile strikes

Reuters
Air alerts were issued for much of eastern and southern Ukraine and some central regions on Friday, with officials appealing to residents not to ignore the warnings.

“Do not ignore the alerts,” Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, said on the Telegram messaging app hours after deadly Russian missile strikes earlier on Friday.

