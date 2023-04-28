Russia says it hit Ukrainian reserve units with missile strikes: RIA

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday its forces had launched long-range high-precision strikes overnight on Ukrainian army reserve units, and that all designated targets had been hit, the state-owned RIA news agency reported.

Ukrainian officials said the attacks, the first large-scale air strikes in nearly two months, killed at least 17 people.

