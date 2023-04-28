Russia says it hit Ukrainian reserve units with missile strikes: RIA
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday its forces had launched long-range high-precision strikes overnight on Ukrainian army reserve units, and that all designated targets had been hit, the state-owned RIA news agency reported.
Ukrainian officials said the attacks, the first large-scale air strikes in nearly two months, killed at least 17 people.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Russia sacks deputy defense minister dubbed ‘Butcher of Mariupol’ by West
-
Russia kills at least 12 in biggest airstrikes on Ukraine in nearly two monthsRussia hurled missiles at cities across Ukraine as people slept early on Friday, killing at least 12 people in the first large-scale airstrikes in ... World News
-
Explosions in Kyiv, air raid sirens across UkraineThe Ukraine capital Kyiv was rocked by explosions early on Friday and air raid sirens and explosions were reported across the country, according to ... World News
-
Ukraine finalizing preparations for counteroffensive against Russian forces: MinisterKyiv is wrapping up preparations for a counteroffensive against Russian forces waging war in Ukraine and broadly speaking is ready for it to go ahead, ... World News