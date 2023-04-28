Theme
A woman reacts as her brother is rescued after an apartment block was heavily damaged by a missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on February 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says it hit Ukrainian reserve units with missile strikes: RIA

Reuters
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday its forces had launched long-range high-precision strikes overnight on Ukrainian army reserve units, and that all designated targets had been hit, the state-owned RIA news agency reported.

Ukrainian officials said the attacks, the first large-scale air strikes in nearly two months, killed at least 17 people.

Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
