US ‘deeply disappointed’ by Russia’s rejection of request to visit reporter in prison

The United States is “deeply disappointed” by Russia’s rejection of a US embassy request to visit detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in prison, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Friday.

Russia said on Thursday it had rejected the request in response to Washington’s refusal to grant visas to a group of Russian journalists.

Gershkovich was arrested last month and accused of espionage, a charge he has denied. The United States has designated him as wrongfully detained.

