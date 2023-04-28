Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his arrest at the Moscow City Court in Moscow on April 18, 2023. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)
US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his arrest at the Moscow City Court in Moscow on April 18, 2023. (AFP)

US ‘deeply disappointed’ by Russia’s rejection of request to visit reporter in prison

Reuters, Washington
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United States is “deeply disappointed” by Russia’s rejection of a US embassy request to visit detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in prison, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Friday.

Russia said on Thursday it had rejected the request in response to Washington’s refusal to grant visas to a group of Russian journalists.

Advertisement

Gershkovich was arrested last month and accused of espionage, a charge he has denied. The United States has designated him as wrongfully detained.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia denies US consular visit to jailed WSJ journalist

‘We won’t forgive’: Moscow slams Washington for denying Russian journalists US visas

Russia court orders arrest in absentia of Bulgarian reporter Grozev

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size