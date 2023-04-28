Theme
A view shows an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine January 14, 2023.
A view shows an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine January 14, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Woman, child dead in attack on Dnipro in central Ukraine, says mayor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
An attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro early on Friday killed a woman and a three-year-old child, the city’s mayor said.

“A young woman and a three-year-old child have been killed,” Borys Filatov said on Telegram. Filatov gave no further details of the attack or of other damage and casualties.

Russian attacks struck Ukrainian cities after midnight in a wide arc extending from the capital Kyiv through central Ukraine and the southern region of Mykolaiv.

