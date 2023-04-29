At least 5 people killed in shooting at home in US state of Texas, suspect on the run
Five people were killed in a shooting at a home in southeast Texas late Friday night, authorities said.
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in Cleveland and the fifth died at a hospital, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early Saturday.
The shooting in the community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston was reported around 10:30 p.m.
No further details about the shooting or the victims were immediately available.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A rifle was used in the shooting and no arrests have been made, ABC News reported.
Read more:
US: Man with gun in custody after standoff near Mall of America
US trial over deadly synagogue shooting begins
US cop fired for shooting Breonna Taylor hired as sheriff’s deputy